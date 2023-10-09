U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading 2.7% Higher

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 11,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 32,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $84.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOAU. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

