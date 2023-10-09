U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,293. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

