Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,596 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 48,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 994,457 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 233,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,131,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,393,279. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.