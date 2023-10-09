UBS Group Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $480.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $475.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $471.95.

KLAC stock traded down $6.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $461.80. The company had a trading volume of 255,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,985. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

