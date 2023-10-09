uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 87,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. uniQure has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.07.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,944,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

