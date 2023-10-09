Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $212.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,815. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $300.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

