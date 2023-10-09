Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,625. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.