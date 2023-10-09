Venus (XVS) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.71 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Venus has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00018616 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $79.80 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,544,164 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

