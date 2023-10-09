Verge Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.14 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.88 million and $2.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,614.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00228584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.32 or 0.00790594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00558923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00054488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00118636 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,714,675 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,714,669 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

