Verge Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.53 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,628.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00229224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.08 or 0.00792964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00555166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00054585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00122354 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,717,419 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

