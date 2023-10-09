Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Lifted to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Shares of NENTF stock remained flat at $2.94 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. Viaplay Group AB has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

