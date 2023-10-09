Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.69.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.14. 299,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,950. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,088.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.