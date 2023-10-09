Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Stock Price Up 4%

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 20,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 457,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,004.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vitesse Energy news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,004.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $768,780 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

