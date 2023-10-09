Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.88 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $80.82 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00010427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,602.52 or 1.00070128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.96881229 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,587,423.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

