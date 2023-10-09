Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Down 4%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 6,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 54,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Walker River Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

