Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $414.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.28 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

