Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Union Pacific (UNP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) in the last few weeks:

10/5/2023 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $275.00.

10/3/2023 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $233.00 to $232.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $265.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Union Pacific was given a new $282.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.45. The stock had a trading volume of 781,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

