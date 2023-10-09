WEMIX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $313.15 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $313.15 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 975,249,787 coins and its circulating supply is 319,095,401 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

