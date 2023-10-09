William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday.

MaxCyte Stock Up 3.5 %

MXCT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 692,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.84. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,757 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $84,120.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,648.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,698 shares of company stock valued at $118,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MaxCyte by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

