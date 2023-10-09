Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.94

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.94 and last traded at $159.59, with a volume of 836213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,533 shares of company stock valued at $16,608,604 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

