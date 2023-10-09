WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 312,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 83,292 shares.The stock last traded at $77.32 and had previously closed at $76.30.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHS. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

