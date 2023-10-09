WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 330,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 616% from the previous session’s volume of 46,186 shares.The stock last traded at $42.63 and had previously closed at $42.19.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EES. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 759.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

