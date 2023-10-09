Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 34.6% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 57.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 17.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,934,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,211,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $810.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

