XRP Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001823 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $26.86 billion and $964.88 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000831 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,380,689 coins and its circulating supply is 53,387,299,665 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars.
