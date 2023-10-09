Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Down 0.4%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 84,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 89,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEU. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,103,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

