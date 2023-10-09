ZEDXION (USDZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.60 Million

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and $1.60 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

