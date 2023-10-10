30,000 Shares in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Acquired by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 363,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,511. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $176,044.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,120 shares in the company, valued at $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

