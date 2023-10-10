7,649 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.79. 10,147,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,360,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of -206.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

