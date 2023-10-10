97,410 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXL traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 32,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,566. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1323 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

