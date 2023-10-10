Aavegotchi (GHST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.85 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $39.85 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aavegotchi (GHST) is a blockchain-based game launched in 2020 on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can collect and train ghost-like creatures called Aavegotchis. Each Aavegotchi has its own set of attributes and abilities, and can be trained and customized by the player to improve its performance in the game. The game is a combination of DeFi and NFTs, and GHST is the native cryptocurrency of the Aavegotchi platform used as a means of exchange and transaction within the game. The platform was created by a team of developers from Singapore-based Pixelcraft Studios, and aims to promote the use of blockchain technology and to encourage adoption of cryptocurrencies by providing a fun and innovative way for users to interact with the technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

