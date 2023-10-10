Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Trading Down 8.1%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Acceleware Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$20.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

