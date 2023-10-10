Aidan Viggiano Sells 3,147 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,740.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 2nd, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19.

On Friday, August 18th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $72,392.50.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. 1,514,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,821. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Twilio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

