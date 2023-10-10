Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 30876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.68.

The stock has a market cap of $835.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

