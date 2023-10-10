Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €32.18 ($33.87) and last traded at €32.24 ($33.94). Approximately 407,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.01 ($34.75).

Aixtron Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €34.97 and its 200-day moving average is €31.34.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

