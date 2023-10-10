Aleph Zero Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $176.32 million and approximately $786,319.63 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 230,118,434 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.