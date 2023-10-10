Algorand Price Reaches $0.0951 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $752.25 million and $28.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00034715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,907,247,061 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

