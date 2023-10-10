Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $218.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $169.03. 533,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,733. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $159.47 and a one year high of $242.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

