Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AA4 opened at GBX 46.88 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.45 million and a P/E ratio of 276.47. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 32.48 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.87.

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.