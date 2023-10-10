Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of AA4 opened at GBX 46.88 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.45 million and a P/E ratio of 276.47. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 32.48 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.87.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
