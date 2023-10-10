Analyzing Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 3 9 0 2.62 Microchip Technology 0 8 8 1 2.59

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.54, indicating a potential upside of 70.48%. Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $97.29, indicating a potential upside of 20.44%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

90.8% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 37.53% 21.69% 10.71% Microchip Technology 27.35% 51.51% 20.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Microchip Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 8.70 $127.61 million $0.98 17.08 Microchip Technology $8.76 billion 5.02 $2.24 billion $4.32 18.70

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Shoals Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Shoals Technologies Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.