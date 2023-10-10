Andrew M. Cohen Sells 3,128 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 948,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.82. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 546,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 172,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

