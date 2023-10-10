Andrew M. Cohen Sells 3,128 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2023

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 948,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.82. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZUO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 546,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 172,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.