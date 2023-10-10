ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Sells $65,034.90 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenda Dorchak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANSYS alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.28. 464,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,417. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.