ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Sells $65,034.90 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Glenda Dorchak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00.
ANSYS Stock Performance
Shares of ANSS traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.28. 464,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,417. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Read More
