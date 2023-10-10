Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri Sells 31,685 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luca Maestri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.39. 43,665,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,922,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

