Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeffrey E. Williams Sells 69,785 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,697,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.39. 43,665,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,922,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.91 and a 200-day moving average of $178.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

