ARAW Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31,286.95 (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $31,286.95 and $4.44 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.00001584 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

