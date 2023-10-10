ASD Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and $1.61 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015559 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,432.44 or 1.00071937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04914778 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,528,046.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.