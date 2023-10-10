Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,654,957.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,332,584.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $1,574,195.82.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $1,663,198.62.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total value of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $1,694,349.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $1,669,379.37.

On Thursday, September 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $1,699,871.07.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,461. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $218.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -108.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.31 and its 200 day moving average is $175.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Atlassian by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Atlassian by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

