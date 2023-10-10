Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Down 2%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 145,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 713,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $983.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,500. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

