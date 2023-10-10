Axie Infinity Reaches Market Cap of $602.85 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.27 or 0.00015541 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $602.85 million and approximately $18.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020826 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,456.96 or 1.00022873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,311,983 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,310,957.8248294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.28898007 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $24,632,418.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

