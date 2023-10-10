Bank of America Cuts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $11.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

HBAN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 13,960,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,935,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,329,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,692 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

