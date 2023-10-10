Bank of America Lowers First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $16.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $236.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

